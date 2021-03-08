Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $97.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.12.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.