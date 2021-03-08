Citigroup Increases Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $18.25

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $15.75 to $18.25 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

