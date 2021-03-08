Citigroup Raises The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $378.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $355.00 to $378.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.69.

COO stock opened at $388.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.78. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

