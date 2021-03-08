Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNDI. Bank of America raised Mondi to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,824.29 ($23.83).

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,767 ($23.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,794.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,674.41. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total transaction of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.