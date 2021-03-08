Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $39,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

