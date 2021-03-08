Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 68,137 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,137 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.78% of Rexnord worth $36,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

