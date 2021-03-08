Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $34,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 120,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

