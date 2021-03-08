Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $56.09 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of CDW worth $56,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1,292.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $154.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.89. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

