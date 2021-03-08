Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 578,060 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 578,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

