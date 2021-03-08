Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 27,191 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,191 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $52,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $340.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.29. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

