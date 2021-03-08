CloakCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $2,977.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000388 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00018609 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,596,592 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.