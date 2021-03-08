CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CME Group to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

CME Group stock opened at $213.92 on Monday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $220.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.45 and its 200-day moving average is $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

