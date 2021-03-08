CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend by 34.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

CNO opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

