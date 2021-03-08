Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cohu in a report released on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $40.18 on Monday. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

