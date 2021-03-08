Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) versus i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Head-To-Head Review

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Collectors Universe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Collectors Universe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Collectors Universe and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe 14.68% 53.79% 24.81% i3 Verticals -0.28% 10.30% 5.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Collectors Universe and i3 Verticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe $78.89 million 10.83 $10.79 million N/A N/A i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.93 -$420,000.00 $0.51 63.55

Collectors Universe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i3 Verticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Collectors Universe and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 1 0 6 1 2.88

i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.93%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

Risk & Volatility

Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Collectors Universe beats i3 Verticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles. It also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for various collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its websites. In addition, the company offers web-based advertising services; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on a subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

