Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

ELMD stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Electromed has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $103.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Research analysts expect that Electromed will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Electromed by 210.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Electromed by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

