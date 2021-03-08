Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.83

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.64, with a volume of 10323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

