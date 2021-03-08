Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT Raised to $9.75

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from $9.00 to $9.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CMLEF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.90.

CMLEF stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

