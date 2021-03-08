Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. 15,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,120. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,382,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.