Comparing ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ACI Worldwide and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 6 0 3.00 Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.35%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Smith Micro Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Smith Micro Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.26 billion 3.56 $67.06 million N/A N/A Smith Micro Software $43.35 million 6.33 $10.72 million $0.23 28.91

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software.

Risk and Volatility

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 4.67% 9.41% 3.29% Smith Micro Software 14.18% 18.11% 14.27%

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Smith Micro Software on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement. It also provides UP Immediate Payments solution that enables banks and payment service providers to meet real-time payment schemes and create various products; and UP Real-Time Payments solution that allows banks to address real-time gross settlement, SWIFT messaging, automated clearing house, and real-time payments. The company offers ACI ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution; Postilion; ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway; UP eCommerce Payments solution; UP Payments Risk Management solution; and ACI Universal Online Banker platform. It also provides ACI Speedpay solutions that enable customers to electronically present bills and collect payments from consumers through a single and integrated platform that controls bill payments operation. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, including product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices. It also offers SafePath Home, a cloud managed platform that extends to connected devices in the home through a router agent that integrates with 5G modems and broadband routers to enable parental controls and remote monitoring; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as offers analytical capabilities; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

