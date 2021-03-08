Comparing InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) & Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lamar Advertising 0 3 2 0 2.40

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 45.80%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $74.83, indicating a potential downside of 19.64%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Lamar Advertising 14.81% 20.73% 3.94%

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lamar Advertising pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $109.50 million 13.80 N/A N/A N/A Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 5.36 $372.11 million $5.80 16.06

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.