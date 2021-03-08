Comparing True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) & HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares True Drinks and HEXO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 28.05 -$3.88 million N/A N/A HEXO $60.46 million 12.98 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.69

True Drinks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for True Drinks and HEXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 6 7 3 0 1.81

HEXO has a consensus target price of $1.95, indicating a potential downside of 69.70%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than True Drinks.

Volatility and Risk

True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, indicating that its stock price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

True Drinks beats HEXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

