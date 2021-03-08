Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 283.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,319.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $217.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.