Content Neutrality Network Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $68,153.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.25 or 0.00815306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041060 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

