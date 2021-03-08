Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.34

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 13153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 503,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 139,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

