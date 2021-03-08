Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) shot up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $6.88. 157,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 53,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

