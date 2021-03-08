CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $114.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $4,730,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,699 shares of company stock worth $27,519,285 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

