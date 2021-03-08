Critical Survey: MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) vs. FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FS KKR Capital and MFS Charter Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.10 $246.00 million $3.20 6.10 MFS Charter Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Charter Income Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and MFS Charter Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82% MFS Charter Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. MFS Charter Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. FS KKR Capital pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS KKR Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FS KKR Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FS KKR Capital and MFS Charter Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00 MFS Charter Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus target price of $16.88, indicating a potential downside of 13.51%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than MFS Charter Income Trust.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats MFS Charter Income Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S. or foreign issuers, or debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a combination of the Barclays U.S. High-Yield Corporate Bond 2% Issuer Capped Index, MFS Charter Income Trust Blended Index, Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index, Barclays U.S. Government/Mortgage Bond Index, Citigroup World Government Bond Non-Dollar Hedged Index, and JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global. MFS Charter Income Trust was formed on July 20, 1989 and is domiciled in the United States.

