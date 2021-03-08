Critical Survey: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 2 21 1 2.96 TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $140.04, indicating a potential downside of 14.39%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and TransGlobe Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $9.30 billion 2.89 $756.00 million $8.18 20.00 TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.40 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TransGlobe Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 2.30% 4.67% 2.97% TransGlobe Energy -47.93% -17.29% -11.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats TransGlobe Energy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.