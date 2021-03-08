CROAT Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $263,098.36 and approximately $56.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,814,181 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

