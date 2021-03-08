Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.53. 251,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 250,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $470.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

