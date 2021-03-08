Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of CWK opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

