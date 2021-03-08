CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Cap of $16.98 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $1,541.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00064789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00289076 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012213 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 134,986,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,986,291 tokens. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

