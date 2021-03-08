Cutera (CUTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR):

3/5/2021 – Cutera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

2/23/2021 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

2/18/2021 – Cutera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Shares of CUTR stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.45. 216,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,416. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $484.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cutera by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 28.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

