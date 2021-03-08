Cytosorbents (CTSO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $370.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

