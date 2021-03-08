D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 105 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

NYSE KSU opened at $211.69 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

