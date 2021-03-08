D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 378 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Five9 by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Five9 by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 stock opened at $161.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -303.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $7,516,855 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

