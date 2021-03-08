D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 17,459 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,459 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,892 shares of company stock worth $1,524,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

