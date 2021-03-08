D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 324 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 76,321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

