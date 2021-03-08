DA Davidson Trims WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price to $33.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 182,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $5,363,870.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,202,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,796,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,369,646 shares of company stock valued at $41,039,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WW International by 280.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WW International by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

