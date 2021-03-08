Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.94

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 10194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNKEY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

About Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

