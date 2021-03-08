Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $48,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

