Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Critical Contrast

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Datang International Power Generation pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OGE Energy pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Datang International Power Generation and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang International Power Generation 1 0 0 0 1.00 OGE Energy 1 2 5 0 2.50

OGE Energy has a consensus target price of $35.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.66%. Given OGE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and OGE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.17 $142.63 million $0.06 42.00 OGE Energy $2.23 billion 2.84 $433.60 million $2.16 14.69

OGE Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datang International Power Generation. OGE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datang International Power Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A OGE Energy -9.15% 10.44% 3.68%

Volatility and Risk

Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Datang International Power Generation on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datang International Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 64,422.60 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. Its service area covers 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment engages in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 13 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 7,081 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 53 substations and 5,122 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and seven substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems included 350 substations; 29,406 structure miles of overhead lines; 3,050 miles of underground conduit; and 10,967 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,786 structure miles of overhead lines, 315 miles of underground conduit, and 679 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

