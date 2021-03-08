DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0011 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $215,030.76 and approximately $307.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.64 or 0.00800890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00041216 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DBET is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

