DECOIN Hits Market Cap of $5.06 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $233,775.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00267811 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00033682 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,073,809 coins and its circulating supply is 54,416,667 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

