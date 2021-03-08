Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) versus FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Head-To-Head Comparison

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FS KKR Capital and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.88, suggesting a potential downside of 13.51%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.10 $246.00 million $3.20 6.10 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Dividends

FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. FS KKR Capital pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS KKR Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FS KKR Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes. Its investments include airport revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, hospital revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, and short term investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index and Lipper CE General & Insured Municipal Debt Funds (Leveraged) Average. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was formed on February 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

