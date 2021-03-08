Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.77. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.75.

TSE:CM opened at C$122.52 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$67.52 and a one year high of C$123.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,611,345.51.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

