Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €33.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.13 ($33.10).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €28.91 ($34.01) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.06.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.