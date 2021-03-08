Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GNHAY stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Vifor Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

About Vifor Pharma

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

