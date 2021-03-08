Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to Buy

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

PSTG traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,975,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

